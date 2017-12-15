California man is 20th suspect convicted in central Wis. meth ring
MADISON (WAOW) – A California man is the 20th person convicted in a drug conspiracy that sold nearly 130 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $6 million in Wisconsin in an "effort to create more addicts and therefore more customers," U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said Friday.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19 on FA Cup day7 hours ago
- Kids pack Christmas dinner baskets for needy7 hours ago
- Republican Senate candidates sniping over NRA mailer8 hours ago
- Teen’s death renews tribal policing question8 hours ago
- Legislative leaders call for Ethics, Elections resignations8 hours ago
- How to score the best deals on Free Shipping Friday8 hours ago
- Kendhammer found guilty for wife’s murder8 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin cuts back on unhealthy salt, on its highways8 hours ago
- Streetwise: Rapids Floor Mart, Happy Paws in local business roundup8 hours ago
- Aaron Rodgers Lending A Hand To Salvation Army8 hours ago
- Victim’s Name Released in Fatal Hit and Run Accident in New Lisbon8 hours ago
- State Pork Producers Donate to Food Banks9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.