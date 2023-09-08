California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry

Most fast food workers in California would get a raise next year under a new bill in the state Legislature. The bill would raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour. The current minimum wage in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.