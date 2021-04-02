California COVID-19 Variant Detected in Sauk County

Health officials in Sauk County are reporting what is believed to be Wisconsin’s first case of the California COVID-19 variant. The Sauk County Public Health Department announced the finding today (Thursday)on Facebook. The post says the variant strain B-1-4-2-7 was recently upgraded for a variant of interest to a variant of concern by the C-D-C. The strain was first detected last summer in California and spreads more quickly from person to person and may cause more severe disease. Public Health director Treemanisha Stewart said, “with this new strain begin present in our county, it is even more important that we all continue to wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Source: WRJC.com







