Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year following her impact on women's sports
Caitlin Clark has been named the AP Female Athlete of the Year after raising the profile of women’s basketball to unprecedented levels in both college and the WNBA. She led Iowa to the national championship game, was the top pick…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Titletown Report for 12/24/2024
by Bill Scott on December 24, 2024 at 10:59 AM
The Packers secure a spot in the NFC’s post-season playoffs after blanking the New Orleans Saints 34-0
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 24, 2024 at 10:52 AM
The Packers secured a wildcard playoff spot with a 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night – The Bucks, playing without top players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, still knocked off the Bulls 112-91 in Chicago – […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Alders consider snowplowing fee refund after inadequate plowing in some city neighborhoods (MILWAUKEE) Complaints about inadequate plowing following Milwaukee’s first significant snowfall. Some city alders that major roads were cleared after […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 24, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Funeral services for teacher slain in school shooting (MADISON) Funeral services for the teacher killed in a school shooting in Madison. Monday’s service at Doxa Church in Fitchburg for 42-year-old Erin West came one week after she and a […]
Rural Elroy Citizens Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:32 PM
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:31 PM
#2 Royall Blasts Fellow Panthers in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:29 PM
Klentz, Donna L. Age 84 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM
SWAT team officers kill suspect in exchange of gunfire (CHIPPEWA COUNTY) Police SWAT team members shot and killed a suspect in an exchange of gunfire in Chippewa County over the weekend. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice the fatal […]
