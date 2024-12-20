Caitlin Clark effect hasn't reversed the decades-long decline in girls basketball participation
Nebraska’s third-largest high school decided not to play varsity girls basketball this year after no juniors or seniors went out for the sport. But Grand Island is not alone. Participation in girls high school basketball is down roughly 20% over…
Titletown Report for 12/20/2024
by Bill Scott on December 20, 2024 at 11:12 AM
The Packers worked outside in the snow in their return to practice on Thursday
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 20, 2024 at 11:09 AM
The Packers are gearing up for their MNF matchup against the Saints and can clinch a Wildcard playoff spot with a win – The Chargers came from behind to beat Denver in Thursday night action – The College Football Playoff kicks off […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM
12-year-old boy involved in fatal shooting won’t be charged (MILWAUKEE) A 12-year-old boy involved in a fatal shooting on Milwaukee’s north side will not be charged. The youth was arrested last weekend after he was accused of shooting a […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Gableman denies accusations of ethics violations from lawyer board (MADISON) A former Wisconsin supreme court justice continues to deny accusations of ethics violations. Mike Gableman says sanction recommendations from the state Office of Lawyer […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State’s first human case of H1N1 bird flu reported (BARRON COUNTY) The state Department of Health Services is reporting Wisconsin’s first human case of bird flu, in Barron County. Research Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said the exposed person […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/17
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:42 PM
Mauston Picks Up Girls Basketball Road Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:40 PM
Tigers Take Down Wonewoc-Center in SBC Girls Action
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:39 PM
Van Dusen, Robert William Age 62 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 6:57 PM
