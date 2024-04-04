Caitlin Clark and Caitlin Bueckers have been in each other's orbit for years. The Final Four beckons
Two of college basketball’s biggest stars will face off when Iowa and Caitlin Clark meet UConn and Paige Bueckers in the Final Four. Clark is a two-time National Player of the Year trying to guide the Hawkeyes to their first…
New Lisbon Dam Structure Damaged
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 7:49 PM
Texas Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Hillsboro Minor
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-04-24
by Bob Hague on April 4, 2024 at 5:01 PM
New Brewers’ parking system hits snags prior to home opener (MILWAUKEE) Parking was a problem at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener Tuesday. Many fans arriving at American Family Field had difficulty activating QR codes for a new parking […]
Falk, Dennis Aruthur Age 84 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 4:19 PM
Hickey, Maureen Ellen Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-04-24
by Bob Hague on April 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Regents to vote on UW tuition increases (MADISON) The UW-System Board of Regents is set to act on tuition increases on Thursday. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman has announced a proposal to increase tuition for resident undergraduates […]
Election Results
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2024 at 5:57 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 4-03-24
by admin on April 3, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Biden, Trump advance in Wisconsin presidential primaries (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s choices for presidential candidates are in. Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will be the Republican and Democratic nominees for president. With no close rivals […]
Wisconsin PM News Briefs 4-2-24
by admin on April 2, 2024 at 8:42 PM
Mother of eight shot and killed after dropping kids off at school (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee mother of eight was shot and killed outside of her home Monday morning. Milwaukee Police say the 42-year-old woman, identified by family as LaKeyshia Timmons, […]
