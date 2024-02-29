Caitlin Clark achieves final NCAA milestone by passing Maravich as all-time NCAA Division I scorer

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has achieved one final NCAA scoring milestone. She scored 35 points against Ohio State on Sunday to pass the late Pete Maravich of LSU as the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, men or women. Clark…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







