Cain to start for the Brewers in WC game tonight

Lorenzo Cain was placed on the Milwaukee Brewers 25-man wildcard roster earlier today. The Brewers released their projected starting lineup moments ago and to no surprise, Cain is listed as the starting center fielder and batting in the seven spot. Cain re-injured his left ankle on Saturday night in a ninth-inning collision at home plate […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.