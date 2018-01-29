CAFO Planning Workshops Begin Next Week
The University of Wisconsin-Extension and the Department of Natural Resources are teaming up to hold a series of workshops for managers of permitted Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation facilities in Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
