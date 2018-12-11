Cade Hall Knocks Down 6 Three Pointers in Golden Eagles Win over Sparta 72-51

Cade Hall knocked down 5 first half three pointers in route to a 23 point first half performance in Mauston’s 72-51 victory over the Sparta Spartans. Hall finished with 27 points on 6 made three point buckets. Kyran Fitzgerald had 13 points, Trevor Gallagher had 11, and Gage Kobylski had 10 points off the bench for the Golden Eagles. Nick Church had 14 to lead the Spartans. Mauston improves to 3-1 on the season and opens up conference play Friday night when they host Wautoma. That game can be heard on Smash Country 92.9 and online at wrjc.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.