Cade Hall and the Mauston Golden Eagles Stuff Wisconsin Dells 51-49 in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles basketball team stuffed their arch-rivals from Wisconsin Dells 51-49 last night. Cade Hall blocked Brett Hirst as time expired to give the Golden Eagles a home court victory in front of a large crowd at Mauston High School. The Golden Eagles played shorthanded in the first half due to foul trouble, but bench production from Gage Kobylski, Adon Saylor, Dylan Erler, and Wyatt Massey kept the Golden Eagles close down by just 6 points at half. Cade Hall used his offense to give Mauston the lead and then used his defense to seal it. Hall finished with a game high 16 points. Gage Kobylski scored a new career high 13 points in the victory. Mauston improves to 14-4 and 7-2 in South Central Conference play. The Dells fell to 8-1 in conference and 15-5 overall. Mauston will travel to West Salem on Monday to face the Panthers.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.