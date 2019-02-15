Cade Hall and the Mauston Golden Eagles Stuff Wisconsin Dells 51-49 in Boys Basketball
The Mauston Golden Eagles basketball team stuffed their arch-rivals from Wisconsin Dells 51-49 last night. Cade Hall blocked Brett Hirst as time expired to give the Golden Eagles a home court victory in front of a large crowd at Mauston High School. The Golden Eagles played shorthanded in the first half due to foul trouble, but bench production from Gage Kobylski, Adon Saylor, Dylan Erler, and Wyatt Massey kept the Golden Eagles close down by just 6 points at half. Cade Hall used his offense to give Mauston the lead and then used his defense to seal it. Hall finished with a game high 16 points. Gage Kobylski scored a new career high 13 points in the victory. Mauston improves to 14-4 and 7-2 in South Central Conference play. The Dells fell to 8-1 in conference and 15-5 overall. Mauston will travel to West Salem on Monday to face the Panthers.
Source: WRJC.com
