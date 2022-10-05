'By moving slowly, he's actually moving fast': Chief Chris Davis leads Green Bay Police Department toward 2023 his own way
A year into the job, Chris Davis touts local support for police, worries about fentanyl and works on a taskforce focused on reducing shootings.
'There's so much on the line' for Wisconsin education in November's midterms. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
State funding, curriculum and school choice are top of mind for many voters as they make the choice between Tony Evers and Tim Michels.
How your recycled paper and cardboard helps Wisconsin mills make toilet paper, other items
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Tri-County Recycling Facility ships more than 460,000 pounds of recycled material to local paper companies each day.
Goats with a big appetite are fighting Wisconsin's invasive plants one bite at a time
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Goats' appetite, livers and cuteness make them better at fighting non-native species than herbicides and mechanical mowers, naturalists say.
Menominee tribal officials finally have say over mining projects near Menominee River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Michigan Historic Preservation Review Board voted last month to nominate areas near the Menominee River for the National Register of Historic Places.
An astronaut landed at a Green Bay school. Here's what to know about space, according to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
A cousin of a speech and language pathologist at McAuliffe Elementary lived on the International Space Station, and left his mark (literally).
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Scalise continues criticism of Barnes' 2017...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2022 at 1:18 AM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Ron Johnson calls for 'snap audits' to restore confidence that voting results are accurate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 10:50 PM
Ron Johnson also drew fire for repeating his claim that the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was not an armed insurrection.
Ron Johnson releases sample abortion referendum, pushes back on Evers' special session...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson proposed a sample referendum ballot on abortion as the state Legislature rejected an effort from Gov. Tony Evers to make it possible.
