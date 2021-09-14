Buttner, Mary J. Age 88 of Mauston

Obituary for Mary J. Buttner, Mauston, WI

Mary J. Buttner, age 88 from Mauston, WI passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her husband and family.

Mary was born on March 18, 1933 to John and Margaret (Jordon) Schommer in Colby, WI. Mary’s father died when she was six and she was raised by her mother and step-father, Frank Hiebsch. Mary graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston, WI in 1951. She married the love of her life Joseph G. Buttner on August 29, 1953 in Owen, WI. She was a long-time resident of Lyndon Station, WI and resided in Mauston, WI for the last 30 years.

Mary is survived by her husband Joseph. They recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. They were blessed with 8 children. Their sons: Michael (Maureen) of Mauston, WI, Patrick (Janis) of Hillsboro, MO, Peter (Lorraine) of South Korea, James (Susan) of Prior Lake Mn, Daniel (Shelly) of Wausau, WI and their daughters: Diane Buttner (Mark McGuire) of Plano, TX, Donna Miller (Russell) of New Lisbon, WI and Mary Finger (Robert) of Mauston, WI.

Mary was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Mary will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and devout Catholic. Mary enjoyed many things, especially sewing, needle work, cooking, ceramics, and mostly spending time with her family. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Friends may call on Thursday, September 16th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please send mass offering for the repose of her soul to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – 401 Mansion Street, Mauston, WI 53948.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and the staff who took such great care of her.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







