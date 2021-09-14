Buttner, Mary J. Age 88 of Mauston
Obituary for Mary J. Buttner, Mauston, WI
Mary J. Buttner, age 88 from Mauston, WI passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her husband and family.
Mary was born on March 18, 1933 to John and Margaret (Jordon) Schommer in Colby, WI. Mary’s father died when she was six and she was raised by her mother and step-father, Frank Hiebsch. Mary graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston, WI in 1951. She married the love of her life Joseph G. Buttner on August 29, 1953 in Owen, WI. She was a long-time resident of Lyndon Station, WI and resided in Mauston, WI for the last 30 years.
Mary is survived by her husband Joseph. They recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. They were blessed with 8 children. Their sons: Michael (Maureen) of Mauston, WI, Patrick (Janis) of Hillsboro, MO, Peter (Lorraine) of South Korea, James (Susan) of Prior Lake Mn, Daniel (Shelly) of Wausau, WI and their daughters: Diane Buttner (Mark McGuire) of Plano, TX, Donna Miller (Russell) of New Lisbon, WI and Mary Finger (Robert) of Mauston, WI.
Mary was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Mary will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and devout Catholic. Mary enjoyed many things, especially sewing, needle work, cooking, ceramics, and mostly spending time with her family. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Friends may call on Thursday, September 16th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please send mass offering for the repose of her soul to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – 401 Mansion Street, Mauston, WI 53948.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and the staff who took such great care of her.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Gableman talking to conspiracy theorist Shiva Ayyadurai as he reviews Wisconsin's election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 11:33 PM
The attorney heading a partisan election review has been consulting with a losing candidate who falsely claimed a million ballots were destroyed in Massachusetts.
-
Four Minnesota residents found fatally shot in an SUV in a Dunn County cornfield were...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM
The suspects likely drove the victims from the Twin Cities over the weekend and ended up in the tiny town of Sheridan at random, the sheriff said.
-
Bill McCoshen sells lobbying firm but not in a move to run for governor, sources say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM
McCoshen, 56, was exploring a campaign for governor for months.
-
Green Bay area school district and COVID-19: Answers to six questions about the virus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Green Bay School Board says no to shortening quarantine period, saying the district's strategy is working.
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requires COVID-19 testing for state employees who aren't fully...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM
About 70% of state employees who have reported their status have reported having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
H.J. Martin, Green Bay develop short- and long-term plan to redevelop Military Avenue...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM
H.J. Martin would be allowed to convert the original Shopko to industrial uses in the short-term while working with Green Bay to redevelop store into commercial, residential uses.
-
Lt. Cmdr Griffin Jr., Joseph G. Age 83 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2021 at 9:20 PM
-
Buttner, Mary J. Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM
-
Packers' loss, 'Monday Night Football' game depress ticket prices for Lions game at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM
Lions and Bengals games reasonably priced, but Steelers are most expensive game on Packers schedule.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.