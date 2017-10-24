Butrick, Sonja Ann, age 74, of New Lisbon

Sonja Ann Butrick, age 74, of New Lisbon died on Monday October 23, 2017 at the Tomah Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday October 27, 2017 at 7:00P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, with pastor John Barker presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Friday from 6:00P.M. until the time of service. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.