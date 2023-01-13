Businesses can give employees free child care through statewide Partner Up grant
The Department of Children and Families grant has helped over 200 businesses secure free or reduced price child care for their employees.
Fact check: Walker on track but misses nuance in claim on elections, abortion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM
Former Gov. Scott Walker says "Every pro-life Governor up for election in November won – by a large margin."
Senate leader puts forward a 3.25% flat tax proposal, a dramatic overhaul of Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM
The legislation is all but certain to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he opposes substantial tax cuts for the state's wealthiest residents.
Baldwin highlights approval for new Great Lakes ice breaker
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. The Wisconsin Democrat was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. The […]
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash wants case moved to juvenile court
by WRN Contributor on January 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM
A 15-year-old girl charged in a fatal high-speed fatal traffic crash in Green Bay has been ordered to stand trial in Brown County Court. Defense attorneys for Sienna Pecore are now asking that her case be moved to juvenile court before an […]
Waukesha Christmas Parade memorials receive funding boost
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM
After donations for memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack stalled at the end of last year, the fundraising drive received a shot in the arm Thursday as We Energies donated $50,000, and Pro Health Care gave $25,000 to the […]
Serious crime numbers down in Milwaukee
by WRN Contributor on January 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM
Although homicides in Milwaukee were up by 11% in 2022, the city’s serious crime numbers were down last year. At a news conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the city’s police chief, Jeffrey Norman, announced serious […]
Republicans eliminate prohibition on conversion therapy in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM
At the Capitol on Thursday, a legislative committee voted to allow the controversial practice of “conversion therapy” in Wisconsin. Mark Herstad with the National Association of Social Workers testified against that, to the Joint […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/2
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM
