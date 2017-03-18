Business Owners Ponder How To Pick Up Winter’s Pace On Washington Island
By Tim Kowols
Business owners on Washington Island would like to create new ways to increase the activity they get during the winter months. A change of pace for residents and visitors was last month’s week-long Washington Island Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, which saw double the attendance and the continued success of a party out on the frozen waters of Detroit Harbor. Door County Board Supervisor and new lodging owner Joel Gunnlaughsson says the community needs to partner together to figure out to drum up more business in the winter months.
Even though winter traffic is not what it used to be, Gunnlaughsson was encouraged to see more seasonal residents keep their homes open and visit Washington Island with friends and family during the colder months.
Source: DoorCountyDailyNews.com
