Business groups ask for plan to restart economy when ‘Safer at Home’ order expires

Business groups are asking the Evers administration for a plan to reopen Wisconsin’s economy, when the governor’s “Safer at Home” order expires on April 24th. “To be clear, what we’re saying is, we need to begin reopening our economy on the 24th. That doesn’t mean we go back to business as usual,” said Scott Manley, […]

Source: WRN.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.