Busch Light Nacar Contest

Finally, NASCAR is back! Despite not being in the stands, Busch beer has found a surprising way to give die-hard supporters unprecedented ‘access’ to mark the highly-anticipated return of live, on-track action.

Introducing Busch’s #YourFaceHere #BuschContest – where ten lucky fans will have their face prominently featured on Kevin Harvick’s #4 Busch Light car during the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Charlotte this May. Because while you currently cannot be at the race…your face can! In addition to the paint scheme spot, winners will also receive a pair of tickets to attend a 2021 NASCAR race. @Buschbeer’s announcement tweet linked here.

The desire for live sports entertainment has risen to a level most have never experienced before. With NASCAR one of the only leagues that can safely return at this time, viewers new and old will be tuning in to watch as the 2020 season gets back underway.

Starting May 13 through May 17, consumers can Tweet a picture of themselves with a Busch Light logo using #YourFaceHere and #BuschContest to enter for a chance to be one of ten fans to have a photo of their face featured on Harvick’s No. 4 paint scheme for millions of viewers to see as his car roars around the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, and win tickets to a 2021 race of their choice.

