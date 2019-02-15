Bus Passenger:  Everyone Is Going To Die If I Can’t Find My Phone

Madison police have arrested a bus passenger who threatened to kill others when he dropped his cell phone and couldn’t find it. Twenty-nine-year-old Malachi L. Johnson may have been intoxicated when he got on the city bus at about 6:30 P-M Wednesday. During a scuffle with another passenger, he broke that man’s tooth after shouting, “Everyone is going to die if I can’t find my phone!” Johnson faces charges of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





