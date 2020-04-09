Burrie, Benjamin E age 79 of Kendall

Benjamin E. Burrie age 79 of Kendall, WI died on April 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 28, 1940 to Benjamin and Loretta (Phillips) Burrie in Waukesha, WI. Benjamin worked as a Petroleum supervisor for Warren Oil and Scott Oil. On February 11, 1961 he married Deedre Nelson at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Benjamin and Dedree lived in Waukesha for many years and moved to Kendall in 2005.

Benjamin enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed traveling out west and to Canada with his wife.

Benjamin is survived by a Son, Kevin Burrie, Daughter, DeeAnn Kirby, Brother, Dave Burrie, and 2 Grandsons, Shane M. Kirby and Logan Kirby. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Deedre, son Ben Burrie Jr and brother Bill Burrie.

A Private Family Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St), New Lisbon, WI, with Rev. Jim Gerth, officiating.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.harefuneralhome.com.

