Burnett ruled out of Packers lineup on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers will play Sunday’s divisional matchup at Minnesota without starting safety Morgan Burnett. Burnett suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out on the teams final injury report on Friday. He’s joined by linebacker Joe Thomas, who is dealing with an ankle injury. The […]

