Burnes posts solid start for Brewers

After getting knocked around in his last start, Brewers pitcher Corbin Burns tossed three shutout innings on Tuesday, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 Cactus League victory over the Colorado Rockies. Burnes allowed a couple of hits in the first, then settled down and allowed just one more hit in his final two innings. […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.