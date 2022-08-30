Burlington schools violated own policies in investigation of racial slurs by football players, state says
State investigators found that Burlington school officials botched an investigation last year into allegations that football players used racial slurs against members of an opposing team.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Expect a colder Wisconsin winter with more snow in some areas, according to Old Farmer's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 1:56 PM
The Old Farmer's Almanac has been issuing a winter weather outlook for 131 years.
-
In another heated election season, Marquette Poll marks 10th anniversary of taking the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM
In the heat of the political season, the poll makes news, its release watched by the campaigns, the media and the public.
-
Wisconsin has its first confirmed case of West Nile virus in a horse for 2022. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 12:58 AM
Here's what to know, from how West Nile virus presents itself in horses to how the virus is transmitted to both horses — and people.
-
Scenic Bluffs Game of the Week 2022 Week 2 Royall at Hillsboro (NC)
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM
-
Gov. Evers welcomes campaigning with Biden, even though the president's ratings are not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Evers' commitment to President Biden was in contrast to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who on Monday avoided a question about Biden's upcoming visit.
-
President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Labor Day, speak at Laborfest just over two...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM
Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee's Laborfest to honor "the dignity of American workers," according to the White House.
-
Fact check: GOP Senate group off the mark with claim that Barnes backs abolishing ICE
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM
National Republican Senatorial Committee off the mark with claim that Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes "supports abolishing ICE."
-
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM
-
Observations after Week 2 of the Local High School Football Season
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.