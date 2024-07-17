Burdick, Susan Age 53 of Easton

Susan (Margach) Burdick – age 53, slipped into the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 13, 2024 in the Burdick home she loved with her family.

Suzie was an exceptional woman. Her smile, words of encouragement, Scottish accent and Christian faith were her trade mark.

Susan was born on Easter Sunday, April 11, 1971 to Marion and Peter Margach in Glasgow, Scotland. She married Jim Coyle in 1992, a Scottish-American. They moved to the United States. Jim died in 1998 after a 9 month fight with Cancer in Tucson, AZ. Susan married Stuart Burdick on March 31, 2001. Tuscon was their primary home base, but Stuart’s work took them to different assignments with the Air Force, including Japan and Arkansas. Upon Stuart’s retirement in 2013, they moved back to the Burdick farmstead in Easton, Wisconsin.

Susan worked for the Moundview-Gunderson Hospital in Friendship from 2013 – 2023. Her cancer diagnosis/treatments dictated her early departure from a job she enjoyed.

Susan loved her family and friends and felt blessed by them all. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Downie; mothers-in-law: Marilyn Burdick and LaVerne Burdick; Step-father, Ian Beattie; and step-brother, Ian Beattie.

She is survived by her loving husband Stuart Burdick; father, Peter Margach; step-father, Edwin Burdick; step-siblings: Mhairi Beattie & Fraser Beattie; sisters-in-law: Nancy (David) Seelenbinder & Anita (Donald) Genrich; Children: Melissa Mitchell (AZ) and Jeremy (Amanda) Burdick (TX); 6 granddaughters; 3 great-grandsons; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts/uncles.

A special thank you to all the medical staff who helped Suzie in this past year and the Hospice care workers in the last two months.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship on Friday – July 26, 2024. Visitation will start at 11:00am. The service, officiated by Pastor Sam Downey, will start at 2pm.

Susan always said, “At my celebration of life I would like the women to dress in red and wear fancy hats!” ????.

Source: WRJC.com







