Burch guilty in Nicole VanderHeyden murder

A Brown County jury has found George Burch guilty of the 2016 murder of Nicole VanderHeyden. The jury presented an unanimous vote after a little over three hours of deliberations, weighing out what ended up being eight days of testimony. Closing arguments on Thursday, pointed to DNA evidence of Burch and motive for VanderHeyden’s boyfriend […]

