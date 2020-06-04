Bummerfest: pandemic causes cancellation of Milwaukee’s music festival

Milwaukee’s Summerfest is canceled this year. The board of directors made the decision to cancel at its regular meeting Thursday morning. The COVID-19 pandemic makes large gatherings risky. After careful, diligent, and thoughtful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, Summerfest presented by @amfam will not […]

Source: WRN.com







