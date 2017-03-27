Bulls playing like their season is on the line in victory over Bucks

With the regular season winding down, the Chicago Bulls are running out of time and they played like it Sunday, rolling to a 109-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday afternoon. Nikola Mirotic poured in 28 points and Jimmy Butler added a career-high 14 assists, helping the Bulls […]

