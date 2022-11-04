Building on the strong foundation of artistic excellence, Door Shakespeare names Ensign as new director
Amy Ensign hopes to continue the Door County theater company’s artistic excellence wile rebuilding its audience and increasing community connections.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Ron Johnson fought for a tax cut as his family was amassing luxury real estate around the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson pushed through a tax break that may have benefited small companies such as the ones set up by his family members.
-
-
As drought continues along the Mississippi River, mayors say harm can be just as bad as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM
More than half of the Upper Mississippi River Basin and more than 90% of the lower basin are currently in drought, some of which is extreme.
-
Gov. Tony Evers set a record for vetoing nearly 150 bills. If Tim Michels wins next week,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 11:08 AM
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed nearly 150 bills, and Republicans vow to bring those measures back.
-
A jack-of-all-trades, Keith Reignier's handyman business in De Pere evolves and grows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM
Taking down a "giant cottonwood" without damaging the house helped Keith Reignier make a name for his business.
-
Milwaukee Election Commission official Kimberly Zapata could face charges accusing her of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2022 at 11:54 PM
A Milwaukee election official fraudulently requested absentee ballots reserved for members of the military, an internal city review shows.
-
Arson charges filed in fire at longtime Door County supper club and banquet hall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 11:26 PM
The Oct. 23 fire at Mr. G's Logan Creek Grille in Jacksonport, which was closed for the season, reportedly caused extensive damage.
-
Milwaukee leaders seek support in Green Bay for sales tax, revenue fixes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM
The Milwaukee mayor and county executive and the Greater Green Bay Chamber discussed how to get local governments the financial support they need.
-
Powerball jackpot is the third-highest ever. Here's how to play and what to do if you win
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM
The jackpot, about $1.5 billion, is the second-highest in Powerball history and the third-highest ever. Here's how to play in Wisconsin.
