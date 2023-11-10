Buhalog, Daniel Thomas Age 70 of Arkdale

Daniel Thomas Buhalog, age 70, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Celebration of life gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at the Spot in Woods, 1940 17th Ct, Friendship, WI 53934.

Daniel was born March 21, 1953 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Arthur and Arlene (Sielaff) Buhalog. He grew up in Horicon and graduated from it’s High School in 1971. He married Karen Kiesow on September 24, 1982. Daniel worked as a truck driver while living in Horicon. In 1997, He and Karen moved to Arkdale, WI. Daniel retired from Wisconsin Valley Concrete in 2015.

Daniel loved the outdoors and enjoyed his time there hunting and fishing, he also cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; Arthur and Arlene; and his brother, David.

Daniel is survived by his children: Brad Buhalog and Heidi (Rob) Corell both of Florida; brothers: Gregg (Debbie) Buhalog, Mike (Diane) Buhalog; Richard (Donna) Buhalog and Arthur (Lisa) Buhalog; sisters: Ann Feucht, Mary (Jim) Griffiths, Ellen Mueller, and Teresa Huck; step-children: Tracy Richburg and Jason (Jenni) Vorlob; seven grandchildren and former wife, Karen Buhalog.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







