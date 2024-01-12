Buggy Hit & Run in Vernon County

01/08 Christian Brueggen, Cashton, was following a horse and buggy northbound on State Highway 27, town of Christiana. Brueggen attempted to pass the buggy on the left, and the horse ran into Brueggen’s vehicle, causing extensive damage. The horse and buggy continued without stopping. The identity of the operator of the buggy is unknown at this time.

