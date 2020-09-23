Buffo, Don A. Age 88 of Necedah

Don A. Buffo, age 88, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Don’s Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneral.com.

Source: WRJC.com







