Buffett's firm boosts stake in Kroger while trimming drug holdings. Kroger, through its Roundy's subsidiary, has a big presence in Wisconsin
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stake in Kroger, which operates the Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market grocery stores in Wisconsin.
And now there are 11: Steven Olikara officially enters crowded Democratic primary for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2021 at 8:43 PM
Steven Olikara, a Brookfield native and former chief executive of Millennial Action Project, formally launched his campaign Tuesday in Milwaukee.
'It's all or nothing': Why a small pay increase can be a disaster for some working...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM
A 25-cent raise can lead to a total loss of needed benefits for some low-income Wisconsin families, which makes it hard to improve circumstances.
Rittenhouse shooting victim's estate sues Kenosha law enforcement, blames agencies for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2021 at 7:53 PM
Anthony Huber's family blames law enforcement for fostering a dangerous environment that led to his shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse.
Sen. Andre Jacque of De Pere hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM
Jacque said he tested positive late last week.
Wisconsin DNR adds 92 waterways to impaired list, but 80% of the state's waters still...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM
Of the states thousands of water bodies, 80% are healthy, according to the Impaired Waters list released this week by the department.
Afghans May First Be Relocated To Fort McCoy
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2021 at 5:57 PM
Fort McCoy preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan as they flee the fall of their...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM
Fort McCoy will process Afghan refugees that come to the states, fleeing a dire situation as the county is taken by the Taliban
Hoffman, Randolph “Randy” L. Age 70 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2021 at 2:16 PM
