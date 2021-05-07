Budget panel Republicans cut hundreds of items from Evers’ budget

Democrats on the legislature’s budget committee are calling Republican cuts to Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget “foolish and embarrassing.” Those comments came after the Joint Finance Committee removed a total of 380 items from the Governor’s budget on Thursday. Representative Evan Goyke said the cuts would leave a “fiscal hole we will not be able […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.