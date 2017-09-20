Budget language could impact sidewalk and bike path projects

That state budget Governor Scott Walker will sign Thursday includes a surprise provision that could make it much more difficult for local government units to acquire land needed for trails and sidewalks. They’ve long had power to “condemn” or acquire through eminent domain property needed for public purposes. “We’ve heard from municipalities all over the […]

