Budget drops state funding for World Dairy Expo venue

A high profile project in Madison will have to advance without state funding. In March, Governor Tony Evers announced $30-million in his proposed capital budget, towards redevelopment at Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center. It’s the main facility for the World Dairy Expo each year. But this week Republicans on the legislature’s budget panel eliminated that […]

