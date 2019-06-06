Budget committee to meet as Republicans struggle to come up with plan to fund roads
Republican lawmakers writing the state budget are trying to cut a deal Thursday on road funding — an issue that has caused internal GOP fights for years.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
