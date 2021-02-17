Budget committee approves plan to address unemployment upgrade and protect businesses from lawsuits
The plan would also briefly suspend a requirement that those thrown out of work wait a week before applying for unemployment benefits.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 10:11 PM
-
Incumbent Jonathon Hansen to face Susan Netzel in De Pere City Council District 2 spring...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 9:58 PM
The Green Bay Press-Gazette sent each candidate a questionnaire about the issues facing De Pere. Here's what they had to say.
-
Behnke credits local support, hard work for winning GOP nod for 89th Assembly District
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 9:55 PM
Oconto man says he campaigned six days a week and local support pushed him to win Republican slot.
-
Wisconsin passes 1 million vaccinations administered; 657 cases and 10 deaths reported
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Wisconsin health officials have administered its 1 millionth coronavirus vaccine in the state since vaccinations started in December.
-
Kewaunee County has an affordable housing problem, study says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 8:20 PM
The study showed a lack of homes and rentals that might be attractive and affordable for first-time buyers and seniors looking to downsize.
-
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry enters U.S. Senate race with endorsements from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 8:18 PM
Alex Lasry is the second Democrat to enter the 2022 race while incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't announced if he'll run again.
-
Tony Evers proposes rollback of Act 10 in budget that boosts school spending by $1.6...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 8:07 PM
The budget is the best way for Evers to try to drive his agenda for the second half of his term as he decides whether to run for re-election and Republicans try to take the governor's office in 2022.
-
Appleton company Boldt builds mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, says 39% more people...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 7:29 PM
The company says its prefabricated modules move patients through the clinics efficiently, using fewer staff.
-
Wonewoc-Center Student Tessa Gehri Performs Well at Wisconsin Shark Tank Style Competition
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM
