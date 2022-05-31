Budget committee approves $8.5 million to staff mental health centers, $2 million for school mapping program
The Republican-led Joint Finance Committee also approved settlements for nine Department of Justice environmental lawsuits adding up to $378,000.
Local Division 3 State Track & Field Meet qualifiers
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 7:43 PM
More than 13,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 7:37 PM
The state reports 13,001 confirmed COVID deaths as of Monday, another 1,599 are probable deaths.
Evers counters Johnson’s claims in wake of Uvalde shooting
by Bob Hague on May 31, 2022 at 7:32 PM
In the wake of last week’s slaughter of students and teachers in Uvalde Texas, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson blamed “wokeness” and “indoctrination” for school shootings, a take that didn’t sit well with Governor Tony […]
'Toxic work environment' in medical examiner's office pushes employees to the brink,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM
Staffers say the county refused action as yelling, insults and unrelenting demands damaged their mental health.
Hobart man faces prison after being convicted of 3 counts of arson; victims include...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 5:17 PM
Hobart man to be sentenced June 1 for three of the eight fires he'd been charged with setting. He's expected to be sentenced to 10-15 years in prison
Mauston Man Facing 6th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM
Fact check: Ron Johnson says Democrats did not condemn Madison arson
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM
In the immediate wake of a fire and vandalism at the Madison headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Democrats had not condemned "activists who are engaging in this repugnant illegal activity."
Hansen, Gerald “Jerry” L. Age 92 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 3:16 PM
Therapy will be offered over the summer to Green Bay public school students, marking a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM
Mental health disorders are on the rise for K-12 students. That makes summer vacation a critical time for kids who need school-based counseling.
