Budenholzer named NBCA Co-Coach of the Year
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer joins Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan as the 2020 recipients of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award. The award recognizes the dedication, commitment and hard work of NBA Head Coaches and is presented annually to a Head Coach who helps guide his […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Other Commodity Prices Mixed in June
on August 4, 2020 at 4:23 AM
The June average price received by farmers for corn in Wisconsin was $3.
-
WCMA Accepting Nominations for Recognition Awards
on August 4, 2020 at 4:23 AM
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is seeking nominations for individuals that deserve to be recognized for outstanding contributions to the dairy processing industry.
-
June All Milk Price Jumps to $19.50 Cwt.
on August 4, 2020 at 4:23 AM
The Wisconsin all milk price for June was $19.
-
WCGA Seeking Entries for 2020 Corn Yield Contest
on August 4, 2020 at 4:23 AM
The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association wants to recognize top-yielding corn production from farmers in four specific areas of the state once again this year by holding its annual Corn Yield Contest.
-
Cost of Farming Went Up in Wisconsin Last Year
on August 4, 2020 at 4:23 AM
The cost of running an average-sized farm operation in Wisconsin went up a bit last year compared to 2018.
-
Graffiti to be removed from Madison's Wisconsin Veterans Museum this week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 12:06 AM
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum will efface graffiti from the side of the downtown Madison building after calls for its removal from local veterans.
-
Making meltblown: Ashwaubenon company gets $2.75M award to boost domestic production of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2020 at 10:51 PM
The coronavirus pandemic exposed the nation's inability to produce enough personal protective equipment to keep up with demand. An Ashwaubenon company will play a role in ramping up the US' ability to produce masks, respirators and other […]
-
Remember to take care of yourself as you work from home, says UW-Madison prof
by Raymond Neupert on August 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM
As weeks turn into months of working from home, experts remind you to get back into a routine to help yourself through the pandemic. UW-Madison professor Christine Whelan says her family takes the time it would usually take going to the office to […]
-
Monday COVID-19 numbers: Lowest number of new infections in several weeks
by Raymond Neupert on August 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM
The Department of Health Services is reporting that just 404 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected on Monday. That’s around 5.6% of all tests that came in since Sunday. One more person has died from the disease. Additionally, new studies […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.