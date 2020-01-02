Budenholzer named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December. It’s the third time Budenholzer has won Coach of the Month honors with the Bucks and the fifth time overall in his career. In December, Budenholzer led the Bucks to the best record, most wins and fewest […]

Source: WRN.com





