Bud Lea, who set standard for covering Packers as beat writer for Milwaukee Sentinel, dies at 92

Bud Lea, who first made his mark as the Packers beat writer for the Milwaukee Sentinel and covered the team for more than 50 years, died Wednesday.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



