‘Bucky’s Promise’ waives tuition and fees for some in-state students at UW Madison

Tuition and fee costs will be waived at UW Madison, for Wisconsin students from families with incomes below the state median. “Bucky’s Tuition Promise” will be funded with private donations and other sources like licensing royalties, not tax dollars. Announced at Thursday’s UW System Board of Regents meeting, it pledges to cover four year’s tuition […]

Source: WRN.com

