Bucks win second NBA title in 50 years, knock off the Suns in Six (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time in 50 years after knocking off the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo saved the best for last, pouring in 50 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Giannis his 17 of 19 […]

