Bucks to show off new arena in August

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to show off their new home to fans and sponsors in late August. They’ll hold the grand opening of their $524 million arena with a day long event on Sunday, August 26. The details are still in the works, but the Bucks say they’ll hold a block party on the plaza […]

Source: WRN.com

