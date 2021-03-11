Bucks to increase capacity at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks have received approval from the Milwaukee Health Department to increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum for Bucks games to 18 percent, or approximately 3,280 fans, beginning with the Saturday, March 20th Bucks game against the San Antonio Spurs. Previously, on Feb. 16, the Health Department has approved Fiserv Forum to host fans […]

