Bucks stumble out of the gates, drop playoff opener (AUDIO)

After finishing the NBA’s seeding games with a 3-5 record, the Milwaukee Bucks picked up where they left off, dropping their playoff opener to the shorthanded Orlando Magic 122-110 inside the Orlando bubble. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists and George Hill added 16 points off the bench, but the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.