Bucks start road trip with victory in Cleveland

The Milwaukee Bucks started a six-game road trip with a 123-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 33 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 to lead the Bucks. Antetokounmpo started slow, partly because of early foul trouble, but he picked things up in the second half, where […]

