Bucks sign guard Bryant

The Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of guard Elijah Bryant on Thursday. The 6’5 Bryant spent the last two seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel where he appeared in 100 games across Israeli Super League and EuroLeague action. This season, Bryant averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game with Maccabi Tel […]

