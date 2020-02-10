Bucks sign forward Marvin Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of forward Marvin Williams on Monday afternoon. Williams is in his 15th NBA season and averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 41 games with the Charlotte Hornets this season while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from three point range. The 6’8 forward played in 429 games […]

