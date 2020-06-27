Bucks set to resume season July 31 against Boston
The Milwaukee Bucks will resume their NBA season on July 31 when they take on the Boston Celtics at HP Field House. The NBA released the rest of the regular-season schedule on Friday for the 22 teams will are taking part the rest of the way. The Bucks will face the Houston Rockets next, on […]
Madison man whose arrest sparked night of violence in capital city is charged with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2020 at 3:31 AM
U.S. Attorney Scott Blader filed the charges against Devonere Johnson, alleging he threatened to bash windows of downtown businesses unless employees gave him money.
Woman killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-41 in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2020 at 12:09 AM
The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
Number of Brown County COVID-19 deaths remain at 42
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 11:29 PM
The state reported Thursday that two more people had died for a total of 42 in the county. But on Friday, that number dropped to 41.
Sen. Ron Johnson says Wisconsin might need to focus on bars to control coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM
Wisconsin should open up its public schools this fall, Sen. Ron Johnson said during a virtual panel.
'He was very publicly anti-black': UW students call for the removal of Abraham Lincoln...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 10:23 PM
UW-Madison's black student union is calling for Bascom Hill's iconic Lincoln statue to be removed from campus.
Wisconsin voters, like their representatives, are split by party on police overhaul
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Both Wisconsin's Congressional delegation and voters are divided on party lines on issues of policing and police overhaul.
When does the extra $600 in unemployment benefits end in Wisconsin? July 25, and there's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 9:11 PM
The program to provide an additional $600 per week runs through the end of July but payments will cease a week early because the last full work week ends July 25.
2020 Green Bay area fireworks displays, events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM
The greater Green Bay area will celebrate Independence Day with a limited number of fireworks displays and events.
